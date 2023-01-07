ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man charged with death of Indiana woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD says missing mother and children found

UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide

AVON- On 01/07/2023 at approximately 9:14 am Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100S. It was reported to deputies, by a family member, that they were unable to reach a loved one at the residence and that the person had not reported to work in several days. A family member made entry into the residence with the assistance of Hendricks County Deputies and located two people inside the residence deceased.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

