Read full article on original website
Related
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
WANE-TV
Man charged with death of Indiana woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
Woman shot, man killed in shooting at south side gas station
Two people were shot late Sunday night on the city's south side — leaving one of them dead and one of them hospitalized.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person […]
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
Special Prosecutor to determine charges in deadly Castleton Mall shooting
The Marion County Prosecutor has recused himself from the case involving the deadly shooting of a teenager outside Castleton Square Mall.
Fox 59
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
Fox 59
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between cousins and ended when the victim walked out his front door and was ambushed by gunfire. Court records claim argument...
ems1.com
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed on New Year's Eve. "The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop...
Police determine man and woman found dead in Avon home to be homicide/suicide
Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department is investigating after finding a man and woman dead in their home Saturday morning.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide
AVON- On 01/07/2023 at approximately 9:14 am Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100S. It was reported to deputies, by a family member, that they were unable to reach a loved one at the residence and that the person had not reported to work in several days. A family member made entry into the residence with the assistance of Hendricks County Deputies and located two people inside the residence deceased.
Comments / 2