ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

EXPOSED: 'Rocky' Legend Sylvester Stallone's Ignited Feud With Ex-Pal Dolph Lundgren Over Spinoff Drama That Left Famed Co-Star 'Stunned'

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16c6fs_0k6KGDzR00
Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA; GoldStar Media / MEGA

Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone was ready to take the gloves off after learning about the movie spinoff centered on his former co-star Dolph Lundgren 's character, Drago, claiming that it was made without his knowledge or approval.

RadarOnline.com can report that sources claimed Lundgren was left bewildered and "stunned" after Stallone took to Instagram with a scathing message in a now-deleted post last July, blasting the producer before a verbal smackdown aimed at Lundgren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeGE2_0k6KGDzR00
MEGA / Dennis Rees / MEGA

RadarOnline.com reached out to a rep for Lundgren for comment.

"ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," vented Stallone at the time.

"I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites," he added. "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!!" the star continued. "REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

Lundgren, who has since clarified that he was "personally under the impression" that Stallone was involved in some capacity as a "producer or even as an actor," was caught in the center of controversy following the social media shade.

Sources said that Lundgren considered Stallone's misinformed remarks a "below-the-belt punch." He quickly denied he had officially signed up for the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YnkW_0k6KGDzR00
MEGA

"Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off, there's no approved script, no deals in place, no director," Lundgren wrote via Instagram. "There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa, just so all the fans can relax."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thgxw_0k6KGDzR00
Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

After the drama simmered down, it was said to be an eye-opening experience for the famed actor. "Dolph has always been deeply grateful to Sly," an insider spilled.

"He was stunned and hurt that his old friend didn't reach out to him before sucker-punching him on social media."

Comments / 31

nik nik
2d ago

it was no feud. it was a miscommunication and misunderstanding. they spoke already and if I'm not mistaken Dolph walked away when it came to light

Reply
4
CronHustlaz Muzik
2d ago

Key words… quoting Sylvester Stallone,( I Created for him)… enough said…. You were paid for what you created for somebody else. None of the rest is your business.

Reply
2
Riz
2d ago

Old news bruh. And he's right. Taking Stallone story to make money of his characters is a terrible thing. He's ultimately the creator.

Reply(5)
2
Related
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
IndieWire

After ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone Might Stop Acting in His Own Projects

Sylvester Stallone’s rise is a story so celebrated, it’s come to shape how we imagine the Hollywood dream. A young, no-name actor writes a script, sells it to a studio, fights to play the title role, and — for his effort, his faith, and his talent — the movie turns him into a star. More than a star, really. “Rocky” and the ensuing sequels helped establish Stallone as a multi-hyphenate artist. For nearly 50 years, Stallone has been writing, acting, producing, and directing many of his own projects. But after his latest dual role — leading and executive producing the Paramount+...
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
RadarOnline

‘Over The Top’: Eddie Murphy Living Large With Lavish Perks On ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Set: Sources

Swanky Eddie Murphy has been living large while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 — but no one says a word against his ever-present entourage and luxurious pampering because he’s both the star and a producer, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that the 61-year-old comedian has only to snap his fingers, and someone comes running! “Eddie’s surrounded by yes-men who stand alert to make sure he’s comfortable and wants for nothing,” said an insider. “He’s worth a cool $600 million, is a VIP — and he knows it!” Among the Coming to America star’s perks is “probably the biggest entourage known...
RadarOnline

Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges

Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

179K+
Followers
4K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy