Schumer taps Peters again as Senate campaign chief in hopes of 2022 repeat
The second-term senator successfully defended Democrats’ majority last cycle under difficult circumstances, with the party even picking up one more seat in the chamber.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January
For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
This Week In Black History December 14 – 20, 2022
1799—The first President of the United States George Washington dies. In his will the “founding father” stipulated that his slaves shall be freed upon the death of his wife Martha. Washington was a wealthy Virginian who supported slavery but did not want to see it expanded. In this regard, he signed the notorious Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 but also signed legislation barring the expansion of slavery into the Northwest Territories. Upon her death, Martha Washington also freed the slaves she owned. One Washington slave is known to have escaped and was never recaptured. His name was Ona Judge Staines.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson awarded Presidential Citizens Medal
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal Friday, with President Joe Biden saying she helped safeguard the will of the voters in the November 2020 election.
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble
The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun. In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench. A handful of Democrats are considering running,...
Stabenow retirement scrambles calculus for Michigan Democrats
Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) decision to retire already has Democrats scrambling to find a successor as they brace for a brutal Senate map in 2024. A slew of high-profile Michigan names have already been floated to replace Stabenow. A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill that the congresswoman is seriously considering […]
In bipartisan bridge event with McConnell, Biden shows contrast with House Republicans
WASHINGTON — “Total chaos.”. That was how President Biden described conditions on the frequently congested Brent Spence Bridge between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati, where he arrived on Wednesday to tout implementation of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, of which will be used to fix the notorious crossing. But...
Democrats expected to toss law that held back 3rd graders struggling to read
Democrats in Michigan’s legislature have majority control for the first time in decades. One of the first bills they are expected to introduce will likely address Michigan’s Third Grade Reading Law.
J. Pharoah Doss: LBJ’s Howard address…a cross-examination
During the Civil War, the big question was: What will White society do with the Black slaves once they were freed? White Americans feared ex-slaves would not be able to take care of themselves and wondered how they were going to manage “the Negro problem.”. Former slave and abolitionist...
NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being ‘woke’
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address. Murphy...
The Future of Africa Starts Here
During a three-day conference at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C., a meeting of the minds took place during a youth summit with multiple discussions on the diaspora and youth. Michigan Chronicle Staff Writer and Real Times Media Writer Sherri Kolade ventured to the nation’s capital for a three-day...
Chicago Awarded $144 Million Through the New Bridge Investment Program to Rehabilitate Illinois International Port Calumet River Bridges
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to Chicago to announce $144 million in federal funding awarded to the City of Chicago to rehabilitate the Illinois International Port Calumet River Bridges. The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new Bridge Investment Program, which was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will fund the major rehabilitation of four bascule bridges over the Calumet River that are vital to the local community, region, and nation.
Trump's influence looms large as Michiganders eye open US Senate seat
Republicans say they will compete for Debbie Stabenow's open Senate seat in 2024, but will Donald Trump help or hurt that effort.
Comments / 0