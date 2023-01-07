CONCORD -- The FDA approved the new Alzheimer's drug lecenemab, one of the first drugs that appears to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, on Friday. The treatment, given intravenously, was developed by local pharmaceutical company Biogen with its partner company Eisai in Japan. In Phase 3 clinical trials, it showed the potential for slowing down cognitive decline in patients by up to 27 percent over 18 months. But experts warn: this is not a magic pill. While lecenemab, or as it will be known commercially, Leqembi, is a far less controversial treatment than its predecessor Aducanemab, it only works in...

CONCORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO