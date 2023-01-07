Read full article on original website
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Drug that modestly slows Alzheimer’s disease gets FDA OK
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the...
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
Patients, Doctors Await FDA Decision on Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lecanemab: It's an experimental medication that's been shown in trials to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease. It's also up for accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected by Jan. 6. However, the drug has also been linked to two deaths from brain bleeds among people who’ve used it in trials, so safety concerns could...
WRAL
FDA approves drug that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit...
NIH Director's Blog
FDA grants accelerated approval for Alzheimer’s disease treatment
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) via the Accelerated Approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi is the second of a new category of medications approved for Alzheimer’s disease that target the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease. These medications represent an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease.
FDA approves new, locally-researched treatment for early Alzheimer's
CONCORD -- The FDA approved the new Alzheimer's drug lecenemab, one of the first drugs that appears to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, on Friday. The treatment, given intravenously, was developed by local pharmaceutical company Biogen with its partner company Eisai in Japan. In Phase 3 clinical trials, it showed the potential for slowing down cognitive decline in patients by up to 27 percent over 18 months. But experts warn: this is not a magic pill. While lecenemab, or as it will be known commercially, Leqembi, is a far less controversial treatment than its predecessor Aducanemab, it only works in...
ScienceBlog.com
New drug slows decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s
The investigational drug lecanemab slowed clinical decline in participants with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared with participants who received a placebo, a phase 3 clinical trial has reported. The results of the “Clarity AD” trial of 1,795 participants were published Jan. 5 in...
WebMD
FDA Approves Drug for Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease
Jan. 6, 2023 – The FDA has approved a new drug for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease even though clinical trial results showed modest cognitive benefits. The drug, lecanemab, brand name Leqembi, “is the latest therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer's, instead of only treating the symptoms of the disease," Billy Dunn, MD, director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.
Healthline
Second Alzheimer’s treatment showing modest benefits for patients approved by FDA
The agency granted accelerated approval to Leqembi on Friday.
What You Need To Know About The New FDA-Approved Alzheimer's Drug
Alzheimer's disease affects millions of Americans. But now, a new drug has been fast-tracked and available. Here's what to know.
sciencealert.com
FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Designed to Slow Cognitive Decline
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved a highly anticipated new drug designed to slow cognitive decline in patients in mild and early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The FDA approval of the drug, Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, comes just days after the regulatory agency was harshly...
KXLY
FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
Vox
The FDA could soon approve a new Alzheimer’s drug. Does this one actually work?
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. A new Alzheimer’s medication has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. But such a major...
Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab receives accelerated approval amid safety concerns
CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for the Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline. “Alzheimer’s disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has...
technologynetworks.com
Key Alzheimer's Disease Concept Challenged by New Study
A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer’s disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer’s-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein...
FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns
The FDA is greenlighting the drug Leqembi after it appeared to slow cognitive decline in some early stage Alzheimer’s patients in spite of some potential risks. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more details about findings from a clinical trial.Jan. 7, 2023.
brytfmonline.com
The United States authorizes a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
US health officials last Friday authorized a new drug for neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease with the goal of slowing cognitive decline in patients. The new treatment, which will be marketed under the name Leqembi, is now recommended by the US Medicines Agency (FDA, its acronym in English) for patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.
