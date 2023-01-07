ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Omaha senator again pushes to restore Nebraska felons' voting rights earlier

By Aaron Hegarty
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha again introduced Legislative Bill 20 to restore convicted Nebraska felons' right to vote as soon as their term is up.

Currently, there's a two-year waiting period.

Wayne argues it's about more than the right to vote.

"Study after study shows that when people come out of prison and they're engaged in their community, they're less likely to re-offend," Wayne said.

He said that drives down the re-offender rate, "which is one of the big things we have to do to not only solve our (prison) overcrowding problem, but also just get people right re-engaged in our community."

Wayne's bill passed the legislature before. In 2017, then-Gov. Pete Ricketts didn't sign the bill and an attempt to override the veto failed.

"While the rehabilitation of criminals is an important goal of the criminal justice system, the immediate restoration of voting rights is not the answer," Ricketts said at the time .

He argued the bill would require a state constitutional amendment.

A related bill introduced at the start of the new legislative session would seek an amendment to the state constitution through the approval of voters. Under the legislation re-introduced by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, felons in Nebraska would never lose the ability to vote.

Jasmine Harris, the public policy director at RISE, a group that assists incarcerated people with re-integration, supports both bills.

"With (the current) policy, people can be on parole for five years in the community with jobs being productive, doing everything right, and still don't have that right to vote. And then there's still an extra two years," she said.

Wayne believes "people have came around on the issue."

"A lot more of our my conservative colleagues believe that when your punishment is up, your punishment should be up," Wayne said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jim Pillen did not respond to a request for comment Friday on if he might support the bill should it pass the legislature again.

Comments / 30

Redryder
2d ago

Why? Felons are the worse of the criminal hierarchy! They gave up their civil right to vote when they gave up caring about others civil rights to live crime free! Felons should never be allowed to participate in how society is governed, laws passed, and how social benefits are administered.. They made the choice to give up those rights when they willingly decided to become an enemy of society!

Reply(4)
15
DR.TRUTH
1d ago

Re-formed felons that have paid the debt to society absolutely deserve the right to vote amongst several other things like 100% citizenship without continuing to be labeled as a "felon". FACT. Any other way encourages repeat offendences and gives individual ZERO incentive to change.

Reply
4
local fan
2d ago

Voting is a right for every single adult in this country. Having served time shouldn’t take away an inalienable right like voting. It’s not constitutionally sound or appropriate to remove that right. In fact, people should be able to vote DURING incarceration. I understand people don’t like for inmates to have any rights, but being able to vote isn’t something that should be used as a punishment.

Reply(2)
3
