Why Haven't We Gotten a Squirrel Girl TV Show?
The history of Squirrel Girl's absence from the live-action MCU is tumultuous and ultimately disappointing — and we've gotten so close! The Unbeatable rodent-based hero has obtained some popularity in mainstream comics for her old-fashioned optimism, unorthodox approach to crime fighting, and fourth-wall-skimming tone. Yet as of this writing, Squirrel Girl has neither a television nor a feature film debut in the MCU, even as her fanbase demands it.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
'School Spirits' Trailer: Peyton List Doesn't Know How She Died in New YA Series
This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
'Fatal Attraction': Paramount+ Sets Spring Release Date for Series Reimagining
As Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today made clear, the next three months will bring some must-watch content to the streaming platform that will more than make up for the long hiatus that Yellowstone just entered. During the panel, it was revealed that the streamer will send April off with one of their most anticipated titles: Fatal Attraction. Based on the modern classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the series will re-imagine the story factoring in mental health, toxic relationship, and female empowerment conversations that we weren’t having as a society back when the movie premiered in the late '80s.
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
Guilty Pleasures and Easy Escapes: Why We Love Bad TV Shows
Why can’t we get enough of “bad” TV shows? As the popularity of Emily in Paris demonstrates, viewers not only tolerate, but actively enjoy what is widely considered to be low quality television. But such shows revel in their trashy status, and ultimately appeal to those who are craving an easy watch. A winning combination of predictability and silliness provides a soothing balm to an audience that simply desires an escape, often triumphing over critically acclaimed alternatives.
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
'Doctor Who': Every Doctor Ranked, According to Reddit
Doctor Who is a famous BBC show about a space/time traveler called the Time Lord. His adventures have been gracing TV screens since the 1960s, and each cycle or storyline is marked by a specific portrayal of the Doctor. Publications can choose the best Doctor, but it's always best to...
‘The Bad Batch’ Would’ve Worked Better as an Anthology Show
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned for its second season premier, packed full of gorgeous animation, callbacks to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Dee Bradley Baker. And it’s...fine. It knows how to tell a story and shape a character arc, it has exciting action and visually memorable characters, but like the first season it still lacks depth. The story of Season 1 was slow and meandering, and despite spending 16 episodes with Clone Force 99 the characters still feel flat. The most interesting parts of the season weren’t focused on the show’s main characters, but on the rapidly changing world around them. So maybe the show should've been about that world instead, told through the lens of a sprawling anthology series like The Clone Wars rather than the narrow focus that it ended up with.
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
"The Haunted Mask" is 'Goosebumps' Finest Hour
R.L. Stine’s children’s horror book series Goosebumps was an uncontainable hit in the ‘90s. Kids all over the world were reading the books, it was breaking records, and to this day is the second bestselling book series of all time after Harry Potter. It was so wildly successful that when a TV series was pitched, Fox greenlit it without even asking for a pilot, and the show made its debut days before Halloween, 1995 in the form of a 43-minute special. Of the 26-odd books that Stine had written at that time, they had their pick of a good selection of source material, and it was wisely decided that they would kick-start this awesome new show with book number eleven, The Haunted Mask.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
‘Hunters’ Cast and Character Guide
The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Is Officially the Tiniest Hero's Longest Film
The official runtime for the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been officially revealed ahead of its release next month. According to Fandango, the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania runtime clocks in at 125 minutes, or two hours and five minutes. That brings it to top spot following previous installments of the series. Ant-Man hit 117 minutes, while its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp was one minute longer at 118 minutes.
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter On Whether He’d Reprise His Role in the MCU
Reprising his role as Marvel’s Luke Cage isn’t something Mike Colter is holding his breath for, but should he get a call to do so, he’ll consider the opportunity. Colter was at the helm of Netflix’s two seasons of Luke Cage, which aired across 26 episodes between 2016 and 2018.
