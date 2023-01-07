Prosecutors ask judge to deny ex-KCK detective Golubski’s house arrest request

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Despite facing several federal charges, former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski is asking a judge to remove his house arrest requirement before trial.

Federal prosecutors, however, are pushing back and asking the judge to deny this request.

In new court documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas says an FBI investigation found “scads of women” who made allegations against Golubski.

Golubski worked for the KCK Police Department from 1975 until he retired in 2010. He then went on to work for the Edwardsville Police Department until 2016.

Last year, he was indicted on six charges of deprivation of civil rights as prosecutors say he used his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, kidnapping and sexually assaulting them between 1998 and 2002.

After those charges, a judge granted his request to be released on house arrest. That decision largely came down to Golubski’s health. The 70-year-old has renal failure, just had a heart bypass last spring and is insulin-dependent.

He is only be allowed to go to doctor’s appointments, church, meetings with his attorney and court hearings. He must also wear an ankle monitor.

A few months later, a federal grand jury indicted him again on conspiracy against rights and involuntary servitude charges. The indictment alleges Golubski protected three sex traffickers, taking bribes and sexually assaulting minors.

In new court documents, federal prosecutors said they didn’t request Golubski be jailed before trial in that case due to the judge’s ruling in the first case. Instead, prosecutors requested the same conditions as the first case, and Golubski didn’t reject, court records say.

But just before the new year, it appears the former KCK detective changed his mind. His attorneys filed a motion in late December asking that Golubski be allowed to leave his home at any time ahead of trial.

Golusbki’s attorney pointed to accusations that Lamonte McIntyre made in a lawsuit. McIntyre alleges Golubski framed him in a double murder he didn’t commit but spent 23 years in prison for.

Attorneys said the FBI learned about the two alleged victims in the first case from McIntyre’s attorney and alleges one had financial motives to make the claims.

However, federal prosecutors said the two women have no connection to the McIntyre lawsuit, which Wyandotte County settled for over $12 million , and they’re not aware of any financial benefit the women received from it.

Golubski is set to appear in court again in March.

