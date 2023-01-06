Read full article on original website
Man accused of firing over a dozen shots into group of people in Loyalsock Twp.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police said he fired up to 18 shots into a group of people. According to police, a woman called 911 at 9:00 p.m. on January 7 to report a man driving at high speeds while swerving down their private driveway. 911 operators said […]
Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Pa. man in starvation deaths of 2 girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters will proceed to trial. Judge Nancy L. Butts Monday denied a defense motion to dismiss charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction of justice against Ronald R. Butler, 54.
Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County
A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
K-9 holds woman’s arm during chase in Liberty
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was treated for injuries to her arm after police say she ran from them and a K-9 was used to catch her. According to a police report, officers tried to pull over 39-year-old Jessica Davis Sunday night on Gypsy Lane after they discovered the car she was driving was reported stolen.
72-year-old woman dead after high-rise fire
BLAKLEY,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A woman is dead and 61 others forced out of their homes following a high-rise fire in Lackawanna County overnight. Those residents were evacuated to a local church hall. Around 12:30am Tuesday, fire crews were alerted to reports of smoke at this high-rise building in Blakley.
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Shopper charged with alleged self-checkout theft
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who left behind a cart full of groceries when her check bounced also left behind evidence she'd tried to steal from the store, police say. Jodi Lynn Parcell, 56, went through the self-checkout at Giant Food Stores in Bloomsburg on Oct. 1 around 3 p.m. She rang up $69 worth of items and tried to pay with a check, but it was declined, the store manager told police. ...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Woman dead, 61 displaced after high-rise fire in Lackawanna County
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. The first alarm came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. The first firefighters on the scene found smoke and flames shooting from a third-floor apartment, and the resident of that apartment died.
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
Pa. woman accused of not reporting a death and then stealing from the deceased
WILLIAMSPORT-A homeless Lycoming County woman is accused of not reporting a man’s death and then stealing from the deceased. Amber Nicole Burkhart, 33, was charged Friday with abuse of corpse and theft. She was committed to the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Lycoming Regional Police say they...
‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state
Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
Over $27,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Tunkhannock Dealership
EATON TWP., WYOMING COUNTY Pa, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that were on the lot at Tunkhannock Ford in Wyoming County. Police say during the hours of 9 PM and 11:30 PM on December 23 a total of 7 catalytic converters...
