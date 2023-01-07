Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
New Amsterdam Star Previews The Fallout Of Helen's Return And 'Real Test' On The Way For Max
The winter premiere of New Amsterdam will reveal the fallout of Helen's return to New York, and one star opened up about the test that Max is facing.
Inside Pulse
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!. Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State. Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC. Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess Actors Expect Their Characters to Die
Will either Adam Ruzek or Kim Burgess die in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger wouldn't be surprised.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
tvinsider.com
Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2
By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result. Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
With several lives in the balance, it’s anyone’s guess who will survive. Kayla is fading fast, and Steve is by her side hoping to give her a reason to hang on. Wanting to keep Stephanie in the loop, Chad tries desperately to get in touch with her. Meanwhile, Marlena may be weak, but she’s still got the energy to try and talk some sense into Eric!
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
msn.com
'Blue Bloods' Fans Are Flipping Out After Spotting Favorite Character in New Photos
We've got one more week until Blue Bloods returns with new episodes, but this exciting news will help longtime viewers pass the time. When season 13 resumes on January 6, a familiar face—Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will back on screen. Joe Hill has only appeared in 13 episodes of the show, but he remains a fan-favorite. The character returns as the grandson of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Joe's father, Joe Reagan, was killed in the line of duty.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows could be renewed this weekend
For the last several years, One Chicago fans have not had to worry about Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD‘s futures with the network. This is because, in 2020, NBC renewed all three One Chicago shows for three seasons which ensured they’d continue through the 2022-23 season.
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
Comments / 5