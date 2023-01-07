Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Zacks.com
Jacobs (J) Stock Sees 13.8% Gain in 3 Months Amid Challenges
J - Free Report) has been generating substantial recurring revenues that are complemented by accelerating growth in the areas of climate response, consulting & advisory and data solutions. Accelerating demand for Jacobs’s consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 13.8% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 4.4% rise.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 9th
RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yeare arnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rises 37% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
SBUX - Free Report) is benefiting from a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. The company is also gaining from robust North America comps. The stock has risen 37% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.3%. However, dismal China results, higher-than-expected inflationary...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
4 Steady Agriculture Operations Stocks to Steer Through a Wavering Industry
The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry is poised to benefit from innovations and improved consumer demand for healthy products. Investments in acquisitions, joint ventures and expansions are likely to fortify the prospects of the industry players. Logistic and supply-chain issues, higher input costs, and elevated operational expenses have been affecting the industry. Supply-chain concerns and commodity cost pressures have been affecting the profitability of agricultural companies for a while.
Zacks.com
Meme Stock Mania: 5 Lessons for Investors
The slang phrase “meme stock” refers to a stock that attains viral attention on social media platforms, but predominately Reddit. Reddit users decide on a specific security and band together to pump the price. Often, the target stock selected is highly shorted (bet against) by hedge funds and is highly speculative. By choosing a heavily shorted stock, meme stock enthusiasts believe they can cause a short squeeze and force hedge funds to cover short positions – adding fuel to the fire.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is a Trending Stock
MELI - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Pain or Gain Ahead for Energy ETFs?
USO - Free Report) has advanced 20% this year and lost 8.7% in the past three months as demand doubt looms. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have thus boosted oil prices this year.
Zacks.com
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?
ZBRA - Free Report) is plagued by supply-chain disruptions and foreign-currency woes. A soft demand environment is weighing on its operations. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have plunged 49% in a year. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in General Mills (GIS) Stock?
GIS - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $30 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
RFG - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Stock for Now
QDEL - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a few product launches, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds due to third-party reimbursement policies and overdependence on diagnostic tests persist.
Zacks.com
3 Top Tech Stocks With Impressive Growth Trajectories
PAYC - Free Report) , Synopsys (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. In addition to solid growth profiles, all three have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions as of late. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
Zacks.com
Can Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
INSE - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
Zacks.com
Rising P/E: An Overlooked Way to Pick 5 Winning Stocks
Picking bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common phenomenon. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
Comments / 0