Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect dry weather ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Expect a high of 69 degrees today! However, tomorrow we will reach that 70 degree mark!. Expect a beautiful, dry week, don’t expect any rain until Sunday!🌂☔️. However, places our friends in California are getting some...
El Paso News
Gorgeous, Warmer Sunday; Powerful Winds & Dust Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
The cold front definitely arrived early Saturday morning with thick clouds and a dramatic sunrise as captured by Cari Medeiros of Las Cruces in the picture below. We had a few raindrops here and there but nothing major. Tonight, the skies will be clear, and the temperatures will be colder. We’ll drop to 31 at the airport. Here’s your forecast…
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Beautiful day across the Borderland
Good Morning! It will be a beautiful day with calm winds, sunny skies, and temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Upper 60s with slight cold front tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Expect a high of 69 degrees today! Very close to that 70 degree mark! Expect a beautiful day!. Tomorrow we will get a slight cold front over the weekend but just into the low 60s. We are not expecting...
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck was involved in a rollover crash at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson this morning according to Fire officials. Apparently, the truck was carrying glass which spilled onto the roadway. The crash is blocking the right to lanes and traffic is being diverted to Hercules due to the crews […]
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
cbs4local.com
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
Single El Pasoans May Have Felt the Effects of Dating Sunday Yesterday
Yesterday was known as "Dating Sunday," and if you saw more matches than normal on your dating apps, here's why. At the beginning of November every year, people discuss the beginning of "cuffing season," a time when people look for that special someone to cuddle up with during the cold winter months. Plenty of unhappy couples will stay together during the holidays just to not face awkward questions from family and friends about where their partners are. After all the festivities are over, people have time to themselves to figure out if the person they're dating is really the right one for them.
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
KVIA
Highest-paying management jobs in El Paso
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
rrobserver.com
Ready, Set, GROW! offers free gardening info
The free “Ready, Set, GROW!” gardening webinar series is expected to continue this year with topics such as landscaping for wildlife habitat, a deep dive on tomatoes, container gardening and fighting ants. The presentations air live on the third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. They’re recorded...
KVIA
One person killed in early morning crash on I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
Texas Legends Reverend Horton Heat Set To Give El Paso A Show
The new year is upon us & this the time to get excited for concerts coming to El Paso. We might be a city of rock & metal, but we have a huge rockabilly scene here too. (Just look at past festivals like the Great American Rockabilly Riot). One of...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KFOX 14
2 dead, 8 injured following rollover crash in Santa Teresa
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. According to Dona Ana county sheriff, Kim Stewart, the accident occurred at 10:59p.m. and state police responded along with border patrol.
