NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
NBC San Diego
Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County
A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
South Bay ice cream truck owner 'devastated' after rain ruins inventory
Meg Palmer has sold ice cream in Imperial Beach for about 22 years. A storm earlier in the week wrecked the cord to her freezer, causing a sticky situation.
Coast News
Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding
DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
NBC San Diego
‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers (and a Corgi) Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves
At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week. San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
Small business owner’s 4 vehicles vandalized in Bay Ho
The owner of a hauling company is without work for the foreseeable future after four of his vehicles were vandalized in Bay Ho, according to the man impacted.
North County hit with heavy showers, wind during storm
North County was hit with heavy showers and wind as a storm rolled through San Diego County Thursday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
NBC San Diego
Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?
It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD
A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
