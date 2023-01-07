ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County

A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
Coast News

Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding

DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
NBC San Diego

Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?

It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD

A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
