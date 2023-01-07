ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

abccolumbia.com

5 people displaced after house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people are displaced after a house fire, according to the County of Lexington. On Saturday, January 7th, Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank. High flames were...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SCDOT to close part of Arrowwood Rd in Carolina Crossroads Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Carolina Crossroads project kicks off Phase I, SCDOT says to expect road closures. SCDOT said it is closing and detouring part of Arrowwood Rd from the intersection at Lawand Dr to Gracem Rd. The closure will impact the area from Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. until Jan. 30, 2023, until 7 a.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Endangered man with autism found safely, deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — UPDATE: Jan. 8, 3:25 P.M. Alexander James Hendrix has been found safely and reunited with his family, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint

A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
UNION COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges former employee of Midland Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a former employee of Midlands Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Midlands Regional Center is a division of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) and serves persons with intellectual disabilities, autism, head and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
