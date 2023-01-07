Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Where is the snow this season?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
13 WHAM
Winter comes back for a brief visit this week
It's been eleven days since the Rochester area saw high temperatures below freezing, and Sunday's high will make that twelve days. Indeed, long term trends continue to point towards a warmer than normal January, but it seems that colder air could be on the way across Western New York soon.
13 WHAM
Study done in Rochester finds children's ear tubes often unnecessary
Rochester, N.Y. — A groundbreaking new study being done in Rochester could be a game changer in treating children who suffer from frequent ear infections. Dr. Michael Pichichero, a pediatrician at Rochester General Hospital, found many children who are heaving ear tube surgery to treat infections may not actually need them at all.
13 WHAM
Pancake Sundays return to Kettle Ridge Farm
Victor, N.Y. — Pancake Sundays have returned to Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor. More than 1,500 trees are tapped each winter to produce pure maple syrup. The family-friendly event features a maple-drenched menu of not only pancakes, but also egg sandwiches, yogurt parfaits toped with maple granola, braised beef hash, maple sugar donuts, and hot chocolate.
13 WHAM
Mild Winter nights in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Has the air felt warmer than normal to you recently? It has been unusually mild since December 28th in WNY. Last year ended with high temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s on December 30th. The truly unusual streak that developed in regard to temperature...
13 WHAM
Cloudy skies give way to sun
Clouds have been the story through the first week of 2023. Saturday was no exception as clouds ruled across the area. A few light snow showers off the lakes led to minor accumulations by morning in isolated pockets, but other than that, it was a quiet weather day. Highs topped out in the mid-30s.
13 WHAM
Local business enduring multiple setbacks
Rochester, N.Y. — Christopher Fantuzzo woke up early Wednesday morning to a call saying fire alarms had been going off at his business, studio lounge. When he looked at his security cameras, he saw his bar full of smoke. That smoke was from the fire that started at a...
13 WHAM
First day on the job for new SUNY Chancellor
Rochester, N.Y. — Monday, January 9 was the first official day on the job for the new SUNY Chancellor. Dr. John King, Jr. was selected to take over the position in December. He takes over for Jim Malatras, who resigned amid scandals involving the Cuomo administration. BACKGROUND | SUNY...
13 WHAM
Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
13 WHAM
RCSD counselor on discussing violence with students at school
The Rochester City School District is increasing security outside several of its high schools after a frightening incident at Franklin. On Thursday morning, police say a gunman shot at a 16-year-old student in front of the school. When incidents like this happen, RCSD school counselor Harry Roldan said it is...
13 WHAM
Barry's Power Yoga holds grand opening for new location on East Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Barry's Power Yoga on East Avenue had its grand opening on Saturday. This is the business's second location, the first being in Greece on Long Pond Road. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio, and boutique. To learn more about Barry's Power Yoga, visit...
13 WHAM
RG&E apologizes for poor customer service and billing issues, announces improvement plan
Rochester, N.Y. — After a wave of complaints, RG&E says it's rolling out a major improvement plan. The company says it's hiring more than 250 new employees to help with customer service, meter readings, and billings. RG&E president and CEO Patricia Nilsen says the high bills, delays in the...
13 WHAM
NYS sues auto lender Credit Acceptance Corportation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are suing Credit Acceptance Corporation, alleging the company deceived thousands of low-income state residents into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit accuses CAC of pushing unaffordable onto consumers without considering their ability to fully repay the loans. James said...
13 WHAM
One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
13 WHAM
Driver dies at scene of rollover crash on State Route 104 in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — One person died at the scene of a rollover crash in the town of Webster Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say a trooper saw a driver traveling eastbound on State Route 104 at a high rate of speed around 1:30 p.m. While the trooper was...
13 WHAM
Questions rise after fatal crash on New Year's Day
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is looking for answers surrounding a fatal crash that happened in the early hours of New Year's Day. What was supposed to be a night of celebration ringing in 2023 and remembering a loved one lost years ago on the same day, ended in a crash that would kill one of those travelling in the car.
Comments / 0