Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city,...
Two metro trains collided in a Mexico City tunnel Saturday, killing one person and injuring 23, authorities in the megacity of 20 million reported. Local media reported the trains collided in a tunnel between the Potrero and La Raza stations on the north-south line three. Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum...
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0