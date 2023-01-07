California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. The evacuation order came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and motorists growled as they hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO