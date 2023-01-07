ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After briefly reopening, recreational crabbing closes on southern part of coast

By The Astorian
 3 days ago

A day after opening coastwide, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that recreational crabbing in the ocean, bays and estuaries is closed from Bandon to the California border.

The change in guidance came after additional testing that showed domoic acid levels sampled in crab on the southern portion of the coast were above the closure threshold, the state said in a statement. The new test result was unexpected, the state said.

