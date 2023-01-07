ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

By Manny Gomez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0hPp_0k6KDZGo00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino.

Via their social media , the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior.

The other names in the poll were Chikondi from South Africa which means Love, Keanjaho from Kenya which means Mountain of Beans, and Kuron which means Giving Thanks.

White Rhinoceros are the largest species of rhinoceros and are the world’s largest land mammals after elephants according to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo . Due to their size, they have no natural predators. But they are under threat from habitat loss and poaching for their horn.

You can visit Bomani at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in their 13-acre African Adventure exhibit.

