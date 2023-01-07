Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers

Joanna Martinez

An Odessa woman is facing a second-degree felony charge after her sister told Odessa Police she attacked her with a pair of tweezers during an argument over a sweater.

According to an OPD report, officers received an assault call from the 500 block of Overton Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a 37-year-old woman told them she and her younger sister, Joanna Martinez, got into an argument about a sweater.

During the argument, the woman said Martinez, 33, grabbed a pair of tweezers and began striking her in the face with them, the report said.

Officers saw a small laceration under the woman’s eye and because the officer determined Martinez could have caused her sister to lose the eye or suffer another serious bodily injury, arrested her on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report stated.

Martinez admitted to fighting with her sister because her sister wanted to take the sweater, the report stated. She said she had her phone in her hand when she struck her sister in the face.

Martinez remains in the Ector County jail. No bail information was immediately available.