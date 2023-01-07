ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Trevor Bauer: The worst contract in Los Angeles Dodgers history

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped they had the missing piece to their rotation in Trevor Bauer. Instead, he turned out to be an expensive mistake. Due to his 194 game suspension and being designated for assignment now that he has been reinstated, the Dodgers will have received a grand total of 17 appearances over the three year, $102 million contract he had signed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

