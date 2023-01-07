Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
KYTV
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Kait 8
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
Kait 8
Nonprofit needing help with repairs
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building. The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items. Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight. A leak in...
Kait 8
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Kait 8
Jan. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas. We will...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a missing woman has been found. Laura Hubbard, 31, of Harrisburg, was last seen Monday, Jan. 2, after being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. On Monday, Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office reported Hubbard...
Kait 8
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
Kait 8
Setting up students for success
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate. E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students. “We partner with different...
Kait 8
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville mayor welcomes new county judge
Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh welcomed new Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery to the monthly Mayor’s Community Meeting at the Batesville Community Center Thursday night. Jeffery was the main speaker for the January meeting. The new judge spoke briefly about some of the projects currently underway in the county, including...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Kait 8
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
KATV
Two killed in Saturday night crash on Arkansas Highway 351
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash in Craighead County. The fatal accident took place on Highway 351, near Greensboro Church of Christ, our content partner Region 8 News reported. It occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Craighead County Sheriff...
neareport.com
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Kait 8
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
