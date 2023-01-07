ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Nearly Run Into Actor's Ex Jennifer Aniston After Romantic Mexico Getaway

Brad Pitt narrowly avoided a potentially awkward run-in with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston . The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and his current flame Ines de Ramon barely missed running into the Marley and Me actress while on their way home from a romantic getaway to Cabo.

Both A-Listers were spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport the week of Thursday, January 5, following separate trips to Mexico.

Pitt sported a cool and casual ensemble in a light blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and a white bucket hat. He also carried a carry-on backpack and a black guitar case. de Ramon looked stunning in a crop top, dark wash jeans and a fringed brown jacket.

'I DON'T LIKE THE WAY HE DOES BUSINESS OR WIELDS POWER': COURTNEY LOVE CLAIMS BRAD PITT 'PUSHED ME A BRIDGE TOO FAR' WHEN PITCHING KURT COBAIN MOVIE

Meanwhile, Aniston — who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005 — rocked a comfy, makeup free look in light blue jeans and a black sweater.

As OK! previously reported, Pitt and de Ramon spent New Year's Eve together in Mexico, and according to a source, the two genuinely "have a good thing going on" when it comes to their budding romance.

BRAD PITT LOOKS SUAVE AT MOVIE EVENT AS BUZZ BUILDS OVER HIS NEW ROMANCE WITH INES DE RAMON: PHOTOS

"There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it," the source spilled, adding that the 59-year-old is "not seeing anyone else right now" and he's "very happy" with de Ramon.

Ines De Ramon seen here with ex husband Paul Wesley mega

However, some of the Troy actor's friends aren't quite as convinced that his relationship with the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry will last.

"Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character. She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last," an insider dished.

But for now, the social media influencer appears to have caught all of Pitt's attention, with the insider noting that "other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared" since meeting de Ramon.

Pitt was confirmed to be dating the 30-year-old in late December after being spotted out and about together several times.

Although the Bullet Train actor has been publicly single since his 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie — they share twins Vivienne and Knox , 14, Shiloh , 16, Zahara , 17, Pax , 19, and Maddox , 21 — he's been rumored to have sparked several romances since then, from Lykke Li to Emily Ratajkowski .

HollywoodLife reported the photos of Pitt and Aniston.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

