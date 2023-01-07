Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
WCPO
UC Medical Center staff involved in Damar Hamlin's immediate care honored before Ravens-Bengals game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating after their win against the Baltimore Ravens, but before the game even began UC Medical Center healthcare providers were celebrated. In an on-field ceremony at Paycor Stadium, UCMC staff that were part of the immediate response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's...
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the run in their 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. The loss did not have any bearing on Los Angeles’ playoff seeding after Baltimore was defeated by Cincinnati. The Chargers (10-7) got the fifth seed and the right to play AFC South champion Jacksonville because of a better conference record. “We didn’t play very well in the secondary. We gave up far too many explosive plays yesterday. Individual breakdowns,” Staley said.
Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that’s the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL’s worst defenses. But in the NFL in 2023, teams without a franchise quarterback are at a considerable disadvantage, so for McDaniels to get the Raiders heading in the right direction next season, job No. 1 is to find more than a capable replacement for Carr. And McDaniels, who likely moved on from Carr two weeks ago, knows it. Raiders management can try to get a veteran. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo will be prominently mentioned over the coming weeks because both played for McDaniels when he was New England’s offensive coordinator.
Steelers' Alex Highsmith apologizes for CPR sack celebration, says it wasn't intentional
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith apologized for the CPR sack celebration at the end of the win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Former Bengals star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged
MIAMI — Ochocinco is engaged!. Former Bengals star Chad Johnson proposed to longtime girlfriend and "Selling Tampa" alum Sharelle Rosado on Saturday. Johnson posted on Twitter during the England vs. France World Cup match, "If Harry Kane makes this (penalty) I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday..." Kane missed...
