Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'
Ashari Hughes "loved music, dancing" but the 16-year-old "called football the real love of her life" A high school student in Las Vegas died while playing flag football on Thursday night. The student – who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes – was in the middle of a game when she started experiencing chest problems, a family member told KVVU-TV. She had gone to the sidelines to rest when she collapsed. Ian Salzman, the principal of Desert Oasis High School where Hughes...
A 16-year-old girl collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, who played for Desert Oasis High School, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was hospitalized and died later that night, the paper said. The tragic episode unfolded just three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals that was witnessed by millions. Hamlin is now “awake” and showing “remarkable...
A student at Desert Oasis High School died Thursday night after taking part in an athletic completion. The Clark County School District confirmed the death in a press release Friday morning.
A Las Vegas high school student died Thursday after suffering a "medical emergency" during an athletic event, according to the school's principal.
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate east valley homicide Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a homicide early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. near Tropicana and Tompkins. No further information was immediately available.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Metro police: Woman in Jan. 2 crash in west valley dies
A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The hour or longer wait for what millions of TikTok users call “the best mac and cheese in the world” is getting cut in half after becoming an online sensation and allowing the owners to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant. The TasteBudz Creole Kitchen food truck has been parking behind the Buffalo […]
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
Las Vegas father stabbed multiple times in seemingly random attack outside home
A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas husband and father at least a dozen times outside of his home in a seemingly random attack last week.
KITV.com
2 Hawaii residents take home big paydays playing slots in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Two Hawaii residents rang in 2023 with Lady Luck -- each winning tidy sums while playing the slots at separate casinos in Las Vegas. One of the winners, Lilian, pocketed just over $5,200 while placing a $9 bet on a Patriot 3X Wild slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 hurt as SUV hit small plane after Nevada highway landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities say an SUV clipped the wing of a small plane after the aircraft made an emergency landing on a highway north of Las Vegas. State police say the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land Saturday morning on U.S. 95. The SUV’s windshield was shattered when it struck the plane’s wing while the aircraft was sitting on the shoulder. Authorities said the driver of the SUV and the two people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital as a precaution but they noted the injures were not life-threatening. One southbound lane remained open as authorities investigated.
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
Las Vegas firm steps in for Nick Carter in rape allegation lawsuit
A Las Vegas law firm accepted paperwork on behalf of Nick Carter, signaling it is representing him against allegations he raped a teenage girl, court records revealed Thursday.
