Champaign, IL

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her.

An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week release on Monday and on Friday, Gant was taken into custody. It is unknown if a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers assisted in taking Gant into custody.

The warrant was issued in connection to a shooting incident on Oct. 9 in the area of County Fair Drive and White Street. Gant is accused of firing a shot in the direction of her ex-boyfriend during a post-breakup dispute. The bullet missed him hitting and damaging the tires on his car.

Gant was arraigned on two charges related to this shooting incident: the charge she was wanted on (aggravated discharge of a firearm) and an additional charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000 and she is due back in court on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Brenda Lumpp
2d ago

How the heck can she afford to bond out...even at a percentage? Oh..I forgot...crime pays and they never ask where all the cash comes from

