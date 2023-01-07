Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her.
An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week release on Monday and on Friday, Gant was taken into custody. It is unknown if a tip submitted to Crime Stoppers assisted in taking Gant into custody.Crime Stoppers asking for help locating Champaign woman with warrant for aggravated discharge of firearm
The warrant was issued in connection to a shooting incident on Oct. 9 in the area of County Fair Drive and White Street. Gant is accused of firing a shot in the direction of her ex-boyfriend during a post-breakup dispute. The bullet missed him hitting and damaging the tires on his car.
Gant was arraigned on two charges related to this shooting incident: the charge she was wanted on (aggravated discharge of a firearm) and an additional charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000 and she is due back in court on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 4