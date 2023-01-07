Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Speaker of the House Talks Property Tax Relief & More
The Governor is looking to deliver income and property tax relief. So is the GOP controlled Montana State Senate, and so is the GOP controlled State House. The question is, how do their specific proposals differ? How much relief would you receive in the form of rebates or rate cuts?
mtpr.org
The Session Week 1: 'The House is ready for business'
Montana lawmakers take their oaths of office and begin their work in the state Capitol. Host Nadya Faulx and reporters Shaylee Ragar, Ellis Juhlin, and Arren Kimbel-Sannit discuss a rules debate that's dividing the GOP, how moderate Republicans are working with Democrats, a new Montana Freedom Caucus, and the beginnings of the state budget.
southarkansassun.com
$1 Billion Tax Relief to Boost Montana Families and Businesses
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced a pro-family, pro-business tax relief agenda in a press conference on January 5, 2023. The plan includes providing $1 billion in tax relief to hardworking Montanans, according to an article published by the State of Montana Newsroom on November 10, 2022. Gov. Gianforte’s budget includes...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Inflation, high demand making Western Montana weddings more expensive
Many couples waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down before tying the knot. It looks like 2023 is going to be a booming year for weddings.
KULR8
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits
HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
NBCMontana
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
explorebigsky.com
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
At Hope Center Ministries in Montana, addiction recovery means Bible study and work without pay. Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Thousands of Early Flu Cases and Hospitalizations Reported in Montana
Officials with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting an alarming rise in flu activity during the first three months of the official flu season. KGVO News spoke with Devon Cozart, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist with DPHHS on Friday for details of the flu outbreak in Montana. What...
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director
Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month. The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17. The position means Tschida will be in...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
NBCMontana
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
Comments / 15