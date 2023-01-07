Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
In apparent dig at McCarthy, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries nominated for speaker as a leader who does not 'grovel' to Trump
Donald Trump famously called Kevin McCarthy "my Kevin" and backed him for House Speaker, but McCarthy is struggling to win the votes.
‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'
"I want him to understand: they're only using you," the Missouri Democrat told HuffPost of her ultraconservative colleague Rep. Byron Donalds.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
AOC says chaos in the GOP House shows that the Squad is pretty reasonable in comparison
A group of hard-right Republican representatives is refusing to vote for the party's House speaker candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Become the Voice of Republican Reason?
Greene has criticized her colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus for their continued opposition to Kevin McCarthy.
Mike Rogers lunges at Matt Gaetz during House speaker voting, other members forced to intervene: video
A dramatic incident happened in the House chamber late Friday night during the House speaker votes as a Republican member lunged at another member before he was physically restrained.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Gaetz Speech Ripping McCarthy's 'Vanity' Disrupted by Screaming Republican
Rep. Mike Bost erupted in anger when Rep. Matt Gaetz offered an unkind evaluation of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Georgia’s Raphael Warnock sworn into his first full, six-year Senate term
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Republicans in the U.S. House were engaged in a civil war over who to elect speaker, Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was sworn into his first six-year term. Warnock won election to his full term this past December when he defeated a Republican...
Prominent Republican Says He's Willing to Work With Democrats in Speaker Vote
In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.
The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy
Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
Four Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday night in voting against adjourning the House, pushing the motion to the cusp of failure after the GOP was unable to elect a Speaker for the second day in a row. The motion to adjourn ultimately passed in a narrow 216-214 vote, handing Republicans a win. GOP Reps. Andy Biggs…
