RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Republican Says He's Willing to Work With Democrats in Speaker Vote

In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.
BBC

The six Republican rebels who refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy

Over the course of four days and 15 tense rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy wore down enough of his opponents to finally be elected Speaker of the House. In the final round, after a near-altercation on the chamber floor, six final holdouts opted to vote "present" instead of pick an alternative candidate, thus allowing Mr McCarthy to clinch victory.
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

