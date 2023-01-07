Cello virtuoso Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Jaime Martín, to perform Haydn’s iconic Cello Concerto in D Major in back-to-back concerts on Saturday, January 14, 8 pm, at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Sunday, January 15, 2023, 7 pm, at Glendale’s Alex Theatre. Spotlighting the remarkable diversity of the classical era, LACO also performs Bologne’s Symphony No. 1 in G Major and the works of siblings Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn, including Overture in C Major by Fanny (Hensel), one of the few surviving works by the beloved older sister of Felix, whose own Symphony No. 4 in A Major, “Italian,” caps the program.

