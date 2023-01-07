ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Farm summit coming to Peoria

Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus

OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington police looking for two missing teens

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD investigating armed robbery, drive by shootings

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are recovering after being shot in separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after officers were called to NE Madison, between Wayne and Morgan Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gun violence on downward trend in Peoria in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shooting incidents, gun shot victims and homicides in Peoria were all down by more than 25 percent in 2022. More than 500 weapons were taken off city streets, and Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria credits more than 200 of those to two gun buy back events held during the year. Both gun buy back events were so popular that they ran out of gift cards in hours.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Average Peoria gas price on the rise this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s average gas price has increased by 12.2 cents a gallon since last week. According to GasBuddy’s price report of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price in Peoria is $3.36 a gallon, up from $3.24 a gallon last week. These...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Galena Road home destroyed by fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person reported missing in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for attempted burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Peoria police...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One injured after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy