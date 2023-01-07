Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Fon du Lac Chief of Police retires after decades of service to Central Illinois
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fon du Lac Park District’s Chief of Police retired at the start of the new year after more than 20 years of service. Through his decades of work, Michael Johnson has been an advocate for public information and safety and veteran support. “We...
advantagenews.com
Farm summit coming to Peoria
Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington police looking for two missing teens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating armed robbery, drive by shootings
PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are recovering after being shot in separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after officers were called to NE Madison, between Wayne and Morgan Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been...
Central Illinois Proud
Gun violence on downward trend in Peoria in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shooting incidents, gun shot victims and homicides in Peoria were all down by more than 25 percent in 2022. More than 500 weapons were taken off city streets, and Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria credits more than 200 of those to two gun buy back events held during the year. Both gun buy back events were so popular that they ran out of gift cards in hours.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
KDB Group leaves questions unanswered after ‘reevaluating’ Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s more information about Wednesday’s announcement from the KDB Group. The company, owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced it will be re-evaluating its operations in the Peoria area. WMBD-TV has reached out to Peoria and Peoria Heights city leaders, the KDB Group, and properties that may be impacted by the announcement and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Average Peoria gas price on the rise this week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s average gas price has increased by 12.2 cents a gallon since last week. According to GasBuddy’s price report of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price in Peoria is $3.36 a gallon, up from $3.24 a gallon last week. These...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire caused a home on Galena Road to have to be destroyed. Peoria firefighters say crews were called to a home near Galena and Derby Roads at 10:00 p.m. Friday, and spent two and a half hours getting the blaze under control, as the one-story home was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
Central Illinois Proud
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for attempted burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Peoria police...
wglt.org
Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends
Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Comments / 0