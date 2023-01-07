ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Plainville family finds bear hibernating under their deck

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - We know this is the time of year that bears hibernate, but imagine finding one camping out right in your own backyard. A family in Plainville discovered a black bear taking refuge under their deck. The bear, nicknamed Marty, has been there for several weeks. The...
PLAINVILLE, CT
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Things To Do In New Haven-Milford With Kids This Week

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Noah!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Dachshund/Terrier mix named Noah. The good-natured pup, with brown eyes and a multi-colored coat, is the perfect size companion; he loves exploring and quickly learning how to be comforting. Noah looks forward to using...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

NYBERG – Southbury apple farmer tells his story

Conn. (WTNH) — Hidden Gem Orchard in Southbury is owned by Jim Wargo, a Woodbury native who is living his dream cultivating rare apples on his farm. Clients come from all over the country to try Wargo’s rare apples. On his farm, you can truly bite into a piece of history. Wargo grows unique apples […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Plenty of Options, Inside and Out

Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
iheart.com

Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal

Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: CT native pens book about the Hartford Whalers

(WTNH) – They may be gone, but they aren’t forgotten. The Hartford Whalers skated out of Connecticut in 1997, yet Whalers gear is still selling like hotcakes. Connecticut native and Whalers fan Christopher Price, a sportswriter for The Boston Globe, has penned the book “Bleeding Green: A History of the Hartford Whalers.”
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy