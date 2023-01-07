Read full article on original website
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
Eyewitness News
Plainville family finds bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - We know this is the time of year that bears hibernate, but imagine finding one camping out right in your own backyard. A family in Plainville discovered a black bear taking refuge under their deck. The bear, nicknamed Marty, has been there for several weeks. The...
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Things To Do In New Haven-Milford With Kids This Week
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington
NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Noah!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Dachshund/Terrier mix named Noah. The good-natured pup, with brown eyes and a multi-colored coat, is the perfect size companion; he loves exploring and quickly learning how to be comforting. Noah looks forward to using...
NYBERG – Southbury apple farmer tells his story
Conn. (WTNH) — Hidden Gem Orchard in Southbury is owned by Jim Wargo, a Woodbury native who is living his dream cultivating rare apples on his farm. Clients come from all over the country to try Wargo’s rare apples. On his farm, you can truly bite into a piece of history. Wargo grows unique apples […]
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location.Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives …
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
zip06.com
Plenty of Options, Inside and Out
Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
iheart.com
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
Chowder Pot Of Hartford Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. The Chowder Pot of Hartford announced that it will close at the end...
New Haven dispensary prepares to welcome recreational cannabis sales
A New Haven dispensary explains how they are preparing for the legalization of recreational cannabis sales starting this Tuesday.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CT native pens book about the Hartford Whalers
(WTNH) – They may be gone, but they aren’t forgotten. The Hartford Whalers skated out of Connecticut in 1997, yet Whalers gear is still selling like hotcakes. Connecticut native and Whalers fan Christopher Price, a sportswriter for The Boston Globe, has penned the book “Bleeding Green: A History of the Hartford Whalers.”
