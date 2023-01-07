The United Wrestling Network is set to return to Arizona on January 14th, 2023 with its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble. The event will take place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona. The stars of the United Wrestling Network often thrilled Arizona pro wrestling fans on a regular basis in the past with the popular weekly television series, Championship Wrestling From Arizona. In 2022, the promotion decided to consolidate its various regional versions of the program into one nationally televised series, Championship Wrestling. Many of the familiar talents from Arizona continue to battle on the national show, and will be heavily involved on 1/14. UWN President David Marquez had this to say about the return to Arizona, "We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events." Top talent from multiple promotions will converge on Mesa for this blockbuster event.

MESA, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO