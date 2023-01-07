Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV THIS FRIDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will return to PPV, FITE.TV and Impact+ this Friday with Hard to Kill 2023 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, featuring:. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE
Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. Masha Slamovich SNAPS! | Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023. Bully Ray POWERBOMBS Scott D'Amore Through A Table | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGING UWN CHAMPION & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE THIS SATURDAY IN MESA, ARIZONA
The United Wrestling Network is set to return to Arizona on January 14th, 2023 with its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble. The event will take place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona. The stars of the United Wrestling Network often thrilled Arizona pro wrestling fans on a regular basis in the past with the popular weekly television series, Championship Wrestling From Arizona. In 2022, the promotion decided to consolidate its various regional versions of the program into one nationally televised series, Championship Wrestling. Many of the familiar talents from Arizona continue to battle on the national show, and will be heavily involved on 1/14. UWN President David Marquez had this to say about the return to Arizona, "We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events." Top talent from multiple promotions will converge on Mesa for this blockbuster event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST FOUR MLW ACTION FIGURES ARE....
Featuring: Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Killer Kross, and Mads Krugger. Major League Wrestling and Boss Fight Studios today announced that fans can now pre-order the first wave of MLW action figures exclusively at www.BossFightShop.com. Wave 1 features:. World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Killer Kross. Jacob Fatu. Mads Krugger. Accessories. Visit BossFightShop.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/6 WWE NXT IN VENICE, FLORIDA RESULTS
Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal. Lyra Valkyria defeated Elektra Lopez. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Damon Kemp and Isaac Odugbesan. Cora Jade defeated Sol Ruca. Wes Lee defeated Joe Gacy. The Schism attacked post match with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade making the save. Chase U’s Andre Chase and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA TONIGHT, COMPLETE DETAILS
MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA tonight with Blood and Thunder 2023, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Dragon Gate's YAMATO. *Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate's Ben-K. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. Johnny Fusion (Hennigan.) *MLW Tag Team Champion Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NXT CHAMPS ON THE ROAD FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WWE LIVE EVENTS
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are on the road for WWE this weekend and are scheduled to make their live event debut, PWInsider.com has confirmed. WWE is running tonight in Jackson, MS at the Mississippi Coliseum and tomorrow in Huntsville, Alabama at the Von Braun Civic Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
QUALIFYING FOR THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH IS...
Ricochet defeated Top Dolla on Friday Night Smackdown, qualifying for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Ricochet is the second WWE competitor set for the bout, following The New Day's Kofi Kingston. The Rumble is set for 1/28 in San Antonio, Texas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/6 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
The Killer & The Pillar Pick Up a Big Win & Have Their Sights Set on the Forum | AEW Rampage, 1/6/23. Top Flight Proves They Have What it Takes to Hang with Moxley & Danielson | AEW Rampage, 1/6/23. Was TNT Champion Darby Allin Able to Tear Down the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF TONIGHT IN LOS ANGELES
The 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament kicks off tonight at The Globe Theater, featuring the following first round matches:. *Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. *Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia. *Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker. *Alex...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG ENDING THIS WEEKEND?
According to a blog post by Hiroshi Tanahashi, it looks like the NJPW Strong series will be ending after tonight's taping. #NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for over two years, will come to an end with this recording. It seems that overseas tournaments will be announced in a different form in the future.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE AND RAMPAGE IN LOS ANGELES LINEUPS
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE WORKING WITH A HEAVY HITTER TO SELL THE COMPANY
In an article looking at potential buyers for WWE, CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired financial behemoth JP Morgan to advise the company on a potential sale. They targeted mid-2023 as the time that the deal will either happen or not. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY
AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY PROMOTER AND WRESTLER JOHNNY POWERS PASSES AWAY
Slam! Wrestling is reporting that legendary wrestler and promoter Johnny Powers passed away on 12/30/22 in Canada. He was 79 years old. Trained by Canadian star Jack Wentworth, Powers debuted in the Detroit territory back in 1960, initially competing as Lord Anthony Lansdowne. Powers made his way through a numbe of major territories in the United States and Canada, including the WWWF. He challenged Bruno Sammartino for the WWWF Championshipl and also challenged Nick Kiniski and Lou Thesz for the NWA World Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MLW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED
The Samoan SWAT Team, Lance Anoa'i and Juice Finau, captured the MLW Tag Team Championship from Hustle & Power at last night's MLW Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. The title bout will air in upcoming weeks on MLW Fusion TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK - 'WORLD PACIFIC WRESTLING' RECAP
The Rock is jet lagged and can’t sleep. He sends a text to Randall asking if he wanted to go on a walk but Randall is sawing logs. Rock gets up and starts waking around the residence and see Prime Minister Honig working in one of the rooms. They have some coffee together and Dwayne tries to spark trade talks with her. She changes the subject and we get out flashback.
