Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 9th

RGA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yeare arnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Time Out Global

Revealed: the airlines that had the fewest delays in 2022

Let’s not beat around the bush: last year the aviation industry was, for the most part, a mess. Unable to cope with huge demand for air travel following the lowering of travel restrictions, airports around the world saw endless queues, huge piles of lost bags and screen after screen of cancelled flights. Not to mention all the strikes that hit airlines and airports.
Zacks.com

Jacobs (J) Stock Sees 13.8% Gain in 3 Months Amid Challenges

J - Free Report) has been generating substantial recurring revenues that are complemented by accelerating growth in the areas of climate response, consulting & advisory and data solutions. Accelerating demand for Jacobs’s consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 13.8% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 4.4% rise.
Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Zacks.com

Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022

U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Zacks.com

2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now

NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com

Meme Stock Mania: 5 Lessons for Investors

The slang phrase “meme stock” refers to a stock that attains viral attention on social media platforms, but predominately Reddit. Reddit users decide on a specific security and band together to pump the price. Often, the target stock selected is highly shorted (bet against) by hedge funds and is highly speculative. By choosing a heavily shorted stock, meme stock enthusiasts believe they can cause a short squeeze and force hedge funds to cover short positions – adding fuel to the fire.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th

ADTN - Free Report) develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

Will Conagra Brands (CAG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

CAG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing...
Zacks.com

Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?

WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rises 37% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?

SBUX - Free Report) is benefiting from a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings. The company is also gaining from robust North America comps. The stock has risen 37% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.3%. However, dismal China results, higher-than-expected inflationary...
Zacks.com

Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties

FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...

