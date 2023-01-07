ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality

Youngsville police are investigating an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place Saturday on East Milton Avenue near Windermere. According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the fatality is under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released nor has the victim's family been notified. At this time the cause...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the inside lane of I-10, both eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line) and mile marker 103 (I-49 Interchange) will have intermittent, nightly closures beginning Monday, January 9 until Friday, June 30, 2023, weather permitting.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Two dead, three critical in early morning crash in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 at Lawrence Road. Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette were killed. The...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

