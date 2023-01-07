Read full article on original website
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Dunbar Street bridge re-opens temporarily
Dunbar Street Bridge near the intersection of Parkview Street was temporarily closed for repair and re-opened on January 5, 2023.
Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality
Youngsville police are investigating an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place Saturday on East Milton Avenue near Windermere. According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the fatality is under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released nor has the victim's family been notified. At this time the cause...
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9
I-10 Eastbound and Westbound Closures from Jeff Davis-Acadia Parish Line to I-49 Beginning January 9. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the inside lane of I-10, both eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 66 (Acadia/Jeff Davis Parish Line) and mile marker 103 (I-49 Interchange) will have intermittent, nightly closures beginning Monday, January 9 until Friday, June 30, 2023, weather permitting.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Friday.
Missing juvenile in Iberia Parish has been located
Jerrick Fontenette, the Iberia Parish missing teen, has been located.
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
Two dead, three critical in early morning crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 at Lawrence Road. Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette were killed. The...
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating missing woman
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November. When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved […]
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
