WTHR

Indianapolis mother, 3 young children found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: IMPD said Monday, Jan. 9 Susie Gomez-Hernandez and her three children have been found safe. IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side. Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65. In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana. Estridge was also the...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Free MLK Day activities around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Attractions around central Indiana will spend Jan. 16 celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission or events. Here is a list of activities to do with the family at no cost. Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will offer free admission...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
