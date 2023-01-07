Read full article on original website
Indianapolis mother, 3 young children found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: IMPD said Monday, Jan. 9 Susie Gomez-Hernandez and her three children have been found safe. IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side. Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on...
Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed on New Year's Eve. "The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop...
Missing mother, 3 children found safe according to IMPD
IMPD has reported that the mother and three children who went missing Saturday have been located and are safe.
Indy launches new school zone traffic enforcement in East side neighborhoods
IMPD East District officers will enforce laws in targeted traffic zones in Eastside neighborhoods beginning Jan.9, at the request of City-County Councilor David Ray.
Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65. In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana. Estridge was also the...
Mears, ministers hope to build on 2022 success in curbing gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 was a hard-luck year for Lake Castleton Apartments, the site of three murders over the course of 12 months. Its 2022 murder-free winning streak ended on the afternoon of the last day of the year when Sean McNellye, 25, was found shot to death between two buildings. Sunday afternoon a local church […]
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
Youth sports league aims to empower boys and teens in Indianapolis
New Breed of Youth or New B.O.Y. launched its 42-week-long sports league called Playing for Peace.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Med students host free clinic that's impacting lives well beyond Indy city limits
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Marian University medical students came together Saturday for a free clinic on the west side of Indianapolis that's impacting people well beyond city lines. The students go to the Near West Free Clinic every Saturday to learn, listen and help those in an underserved community.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
3 police chases in 3 days: IMPD says reviews of pursuits are key to ensuring community safety
INDIANAPOLIS — In the past three days, there have been three police pursuits around Indianapolis. Two ended in a suspect's arrest and another with the driver dying after crashing their car into a pole. It marks an unusually busy streak of pursuits for IMPD. Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD...
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street.
Free MLK Day activities around central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Attractions around central Indiana will spend Jan. 16 celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission or events. Here is a list of activities to do with the family at no cost. Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will offer free admission...
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
