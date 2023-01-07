Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Lightweight contender Gervonta Davis will face Hector Luis Garcia on pay-per-view Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., not far from Davis’ hometown of Baltimore.

The fight is being billed as a prelude to a showdown between Davis and fellow young star Ryan Garcia, assuming Davis wins on Saturday.

The main portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the broadcast.

Also featured on the card: Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, welterweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, welterweights; and Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, super middleweights.

Boxing Junkie will post analysis after each round of the main event and the result immediately afterward. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes. We’ll also post the results of other featured bouts.

Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!