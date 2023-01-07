ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
KCBD

Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
levellandnews.net

Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires

Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
KCBD

Heat, wind, and fire danger this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
KCBD

Diocese of Lubbock remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Diocese of Lubbock hosted a remembrance mass on Saturday at Christ the King Cathedral to remember the legacy Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI left behind. The Bishop at the Diocese of Lubbock, Robert Coerver, says they’re doing this in conjunction with churches worldwide. “Observing a...
KCBD

Warm temperatures still sticking around

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!. Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
levellandnews.net

Hockley County approves Mutual Aid Agreement

The Hockley County Commissioners Court moved forward with the approval of the South Plains Region Mutual Aid Agreement and Resolution during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management Coordinator Cole Kirkland gave a brief update of the agreement to the court while mentioning the adjustments and fixes to the previous agreement.
KCBD

The front has arrived!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was pretty warm for January! Here in Lubbock we hit 77, over 20 degrees above the average! Today, however, sits significantly cooler, thanks to a cold front which has dropped our morning temperatures to the upper 30s and 40s, and today’s high to 58. Skies start out mostly clear and cloud over throughout the day. Overnight, a low of 27 and a very slight chance of some light rains in the southeastern counties.
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
KCBD

Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
