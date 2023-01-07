Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
KCBD
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
levellandnews.net
Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires
Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
KCBD
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
KCBD
Diocese of Lubbock remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Diocese of Lubbock hosted a remembrance mass on Saturday at Christ the King Cathedral to remember the legacy Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI left behind. The Bishop at the Diocese of Lubbock, Robert Coerver, says they’re doing this in conjunction with churches worldwide. “Observing a...
KCBD
Warm temperatures still sticking around
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the next week we are looking at warm weather and a few windy days!. Tonight will be warmer than last night with overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Southwest winds will be light, around 10 mph. We expect partly cloudy skies this evening and clear skies after midnight.
KCBD
Texas Tech: First university in the U.S. with a full-scale oil rig to train students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The newest addition to Texas Tech’s petroleum engineering program is now standing tall in East Lubbock. The next time you’re driving on East Loop 289 near 4th Street you’ll likely see the 140-foot mast of a new oil rig as part of the skyline, giving students opportunities that they didn’t have before.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
levellandnews.net
Hockley County approves Mutual Aid Agreement
The Hockley County Commissioners Court moved forward with the approval of the South Plains Region Mutual Aid Agreement and Resolution during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management Coordinator Cole Kirkland gave a brief update of the agreement to the court while mentioning the adjustments and fixes to the previous agreement.
Lubbock artist launches career off of TikTok, reaches over 1 million followers
Governor Gregg Abott issued a ban on TikTok from government issued technology over cybersecurity risks. However, one Lubbock artist has made his career off of the platform.
KCBD
The front has arrived!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was pretty warm for January! Here in Lubbock we hit 77, over 20 degrees above the average! Today, however, sits significantly cooler, thanks to a cold front which has dropped our morning temperatures to the upper 30s and 40s, and today’s high to 58. Skies start out mostly clear and cloud over throughout the day. Overnight, a low of 27 and a very slight chance of some light rains in the southeastern counties.
KTEN.com
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after crash on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to a crash early Monday morning. The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. One person was left with minor injuries in the crash. Police stated another vehicle was broken down in the same area. Eastbound traffic on S Loop 289 will be closed...
