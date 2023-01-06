ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas. According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed

Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
HONOLULU, HI
outsidemagazine

Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii’s Aiea Trail on New Year’s Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$50K grant allows for upgrades to a tiny home community in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community designed to help people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness recently underswent some key upgrades. Kama’oku Kauhale is a collection of tiny 36 tiny homes located in Kapolei. The homes are for formerly homeless individuals, and the money was used to conduct renovations and upgrades.
KAPOLEI, HI
johnnyjet.com

Trip Report: Los Angeles to Maui on American Airlines

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Aloha from Hawaii! I purchased these tickets in early October for $189 to fly Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) on December 31. But after seeing hotel prices over New Year’s, we decided to travel five days later and to Maui (OGG) first. That turned out to be a good thing, as airfares dropped to $110 each way, which is amazing. I wrote about the deal in my newsletter and mentioned it on Leo Laporte’s The Tech Guy since it’s such a score. RELATED: 7 Hacks For Getting the Best Coach Seat on a Plane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KITV.com

$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head

A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market in one of the premier regions on Oahu. A newly-built mega mansion in the Diamond Head region is now up for sale. $27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head. A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
HAWAII STATE

