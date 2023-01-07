Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
Bryan Kohberger Walked Right Past Idaho Murder Victims' Roommate: Affidavit
Bryan Kohberger was arrested on charges including four counts of murder in the first degree, although his previous lawyer said he's "eager to be exonerated."
Idaho Murder Victim's Mom Shares Theory on How Killings Happened
The investigation into the four fatal stabbings has continued for more than a month and police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest.
Blood-stained mattresses removed from home where Idaho students were slain
Law enforcement officers were seen Friday removing two mattresses that appeared to be stained with blood from the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. The removal of the mattresses came about a month after investigators were last seen hauling items from the off-campus home that was the scene of the horrific quadruple homicide on Nov. 13. During Friday’s operation, the mattresses, a box, a bed frame and other furniture were taken out and loaded into pickup trucks. Large, dark stains that resembled pools of dried blood were visible on the mattresses that were covered by...
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
TODAY.com
Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
wegotthiscovered.com
Idaho college murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s sister once starred in a slasher flick in which college students get murdered
The bone-chilling case of the four murdered University of Idaho students has taken another bizarre turn, as it surfaced on Thursday that the sister of Bryan Kohberger actually starred in a horror film over a decade ago in which a group of college students are slashed to death. Kohnberger is...
Alleged Idaho college killer was nabbed thanks to genealogy website
Following the arrest of a Washington State University graduate student in relation to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, police have shared that the arrest was made possible thanks to a genealogy website.
New details on the University of Idaho murders case revealed
Investigators say in court documents that Bryan Kohberger carried out the murders of four University of Idaho students in the dead of night while one of the surviving roommates was awake. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the chilling case.Jan. 6, 2023.
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
seventeen.com
Suspect Arrested in the Murder of Four University of Idaho Students
Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were brutally killed in their off-campus residence, a suspect has been arrested. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Albrightsville in northeastern Pennsylvania on December 30, and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to law enforcement.
University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, landed in Idaho late tonight and will be served with the charging documents containing some of the evidence police say they have gathered against him. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 4, 2023.
