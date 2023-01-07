ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

drexeldragons.com

Dragons Win Seventh Straight Beating Stony Brook

PHILADELPHIA – Keishana Washington moved into second place on the Drexel all-time scoring list and the Dragons used a dominant second quarter as DU downed the Stony Brook Seawolves 81-64 on Sunday afternoon. Washington led all scorers with 27 in the game. She now has 1,918 in her career....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drexeldragons.com

Women's Swimming and Diving Falls to Delaware 151.5-88.5

Philadelphia, Pa. - The Drexel women's swimming and diving team fell to Delaware in a senior day meet on Saturday. Despite a few standout performances, the Dragons fell short as they lost 151.5-88.5. Lera Nasedkina had herself a senior day to remember as she finished first in the 50 free...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YAHOO!

Why the Wilmington police need a new game, new playbook and a new scorecard | Opinion

A recent Wilmington City News release highlighted some of the successful reforms taking place at the city police department. As a former officer, and someone who now studies and writes about reform in American policing, I thought I might weigh in on these claims. In order to be brief but still helpful, I first need to describe three interrelated concepts that together provide a framework for this discussion.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland

Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives

Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
DELAWARE STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE

Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
HARRINGTON, DE

