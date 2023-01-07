ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

State of the Program: Ole Miss men's basketball

I know I shouldn't have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I'm not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don't have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men's basketball team. I can, however, share what I've seen and offer my thoughts. So that's exactly what I'm going to do.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaron Willis, former Ole Miss LB, announces SEC East transfer destination

Jaron Willis is continuing his career in the SEC. After a season at Ole Miss, Willis is heading to South Carolina. Willis announced his transfer commitment to Shane Beamer’s program on Sunday via social media. From Leesburg, Georgia, Willis was a blue-chip prospect out of Lee County High School....
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s guitar

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The reason I bring up Elvis every so often is because he was born in Mississippi. I really can’t think of any individual Mississippian who has had as much influence on the world and the culture of the world as Elvis. We’ve had others who have made their contributions, of course. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

1 dead in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
VERONA, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Bridgetown Fire Chief calling it a career after 47 years

Jerry Sides started his career as a firefighter in Memphis in 1968, but moved to the Bridgetown area of DeSoto County in 1973. Over the next three years he noticed that there wasn’t any fire protection to speak about in his part of the county. He was working in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

An epiphany while cleaning house

Yesterday, Friday, January 6, was the Epiphany of our Lord, the 12th Day of Christmas and official time to take down our tree and decorations. However, the Catholic episcopal conference, who decides when to celebrate Epiphany – the 6th, or Sunday between Jan. 2 and 8, chose tomorrow. So, decorations up one more day.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested

Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

