Ole Miss' crop of baseball transfers labeled top-15 group by D1Baseball
The Ole Miss baseball team's most recent crop of transfer players was recently named a top-15 group of transfers by D1Baseball.com, the No. 12 transfer class to be exact. Of the four-year transfers on this year's squad, Ethan Groff from Tulane, Anthony Calarco from Northwestern and Xavier Rivas from U-Indy.
State of the Program: Ole Miss men's basketball
I know I shouldn't have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I'm not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don't have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men's basketball team. I can, however, share what I've seen and offer my thoughts. So that's exactly what I'm going to do.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaron Willis, former Ole Miss LB, announces SEC East transfer destination
Jaron Willis is continuing his career in the SEC. After a season at Ole Miss, Willis is heading to South Carolina. Willis announced his transfer commitment to Shane Beamer’s program on Sunday via social media. From Leesburg, Georgia, Willis was a blue-chip prospect out of Lee County High School....
therebelwalk.com
Big weekend in Oxford as Ole Miss hosting talented portal QBs in Brady Allen, Mike Wright
OXFORD, Miss. – Monday is the biggest day of the college football season as Georgia and TCU square off for the national title. This weekend is a pretty big deal in Oxford, Miss., as well. Ole Miss, which needs quarterback depth on its roster, is hosting a pair of...
CBS Sports
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A pair of rivals from the Magnolia State who are in dire need of a victory will meet Saturday on CBS as Mississippi State plays host to Ole Miss in an SEC showdown. Both teams are off to 0-2 starts in league play after facing a couple of the conference's favorites and will be desperately seeking to avoid an 0-3 hole.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s guitar
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The reason I bring up Elvis every so often is because he was born in Mississippi. I really can’t think of any individual Mississippian who has had as much influence on the world and the culture of the world as Elvis. We’ve had others who have made their contributions, of course. […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
Former Memphis restaurant owner arrested, charged with sales tax theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner of a downtown Memphis restaurant was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from sales tax theft and fraud, the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) said Friday. The Special Investigations Section of the TDOR conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of...
DeSoto Times Today
Bridgetown Fire Chief calling it a career after 47 years
Jerry Sides started his career as a firefighter in Memphis in 1968, but moved to the Bridgetown area of DeSoto County in 1973. Over the next three years he noticed that there wasn’t any fire protection to speak about in his part of the county. He was working in...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
wtva.com
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
Oxford Eagle
An epiphany while cleaning house
Yesterday, Friday, January 6, was the Epiphany of our Lord, the 12th Day of Christmas and official time to take down our tree and decorations. However, the Catholic episcopal conference, who decides when to celebrate Epiphany – the 6th, or Sunday between Jan. 2 and 8, chose tomorrow. So, decorations up one more day.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
desotocountynews.com
District 5 Supervisor primary race to be contested
Three names are on the August primary election ballot for the open supervisor seat. Note: This story will be updated. Incumbent Republicans have qualified for several county positions that will be on the August 2023 primary election ballot. The qualifying period continues through the end of business day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Oxford Restaurant Burglarized, Police Seek Identity Of Burglar
The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying one individual. He is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant. If you recognize this individual, please call 662-232-2400.
