Washington State

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former FedEx Employees Warn Customers

Photo byBy Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA - FedEx Truck Downtown Miami, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Minha D.

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Larry Lease

Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures

In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger’s bizarre explanation for why he was in Idaho revealed

Bryan Kohberger reportedly quipped that he traveled to the town where the four University of Idaho students were killed because the “shopping is better in Idaho” — as he was hounded in Pennsylvania jail by an inmate who threatened to kill him. The quadruple murder suspect was threatened as he sat behind a glass screen inside his cell after he was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville on Dec. 30, a source told NewsNation. “F— you! I’m going to kill you!” a fellow inmate told Kohberger with his middle finger raised, according to the source, who said the accused killer looked...
MOSCOW, ID
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Sharee B.

Dishonest Employer Left Owing $50 Grand After Duping Workers in Overtime Scheme

A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business. The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.

