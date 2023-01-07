Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Former FedEx Employees Warn Customers
Photo byBy Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA - FedEx Truck Downtown Miami, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
The Chick-fil-A franchisee who paid workers in chicken is now being fined by the Department of Labor
The owner of a Chick-fil-A franchise who offered to pay workers in chicken was ordered by the Department of Labor to cough up money instead of meals.
Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud
In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures
In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Bryan Kohberger’s bizarre explanation for why he was in Idaho revealed
Bryan Kohberger reportedly quipped that he traveled to the town where the four University of Idaho students were killed because the “shopping is better in Idaho” — as he was hounded in Pennsylvania jail by an inmate who threatened to kill him. The quadruple murder suspect was threatened as he sat behind a glass screen inside his cell after he was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville on Dec. 30, a source told NewsNation. “F— you! I’m going to kill you!” a fellow inmate told Kohberger with his middle finger raised, according to the source, who said the accused killer looked...
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Urgent warning to Walmart customers about $500 gift card trick that’s stealing your money and data
WALMART customers have been issued an urgent warning about a $500 gift card trick attempting to steal their money and data. The text scam appears to promise shoppers the free cash to spend in-store by encouraging people to share their private details. Those who follow the link would then be...
Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.
Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Dishonest Employer Left Owing $50 Grand After Duping Workers in Overtime Scheme
A dishonest employer is crying all the way to the bank after attempting to rip off his employees for their hard work and overtime hours at his place of business. The man, whose name remains anonymous, concocted a scheme that would record regularly worked hours at the same rate of pay as the overtime performed by his employees. In order to hide the fact that he was under-compensating them he would then just deduct shifts from the upcoming workweek so that they would total less than 40 hours.
Stimulus update: Exact date one-time Christmas bonus check worth $600 is being sent out
Thousands of city employees in Denver will see a $600 bonus, which the city council approved Monday amid a staffing shortage.
CNET
Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Claim Money From DirecTV's $17 Million Robocall Settlement
A class-action suit alleges DirecTV called people who weren't customers about debt collection, a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The satellite TV company has agreed to pay out $17 million to affected individuals. What's next. The deadline to file a claim in the case is Dec. 19. Did...
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Comments / 0