5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
South Carolina Native Trajan Jeffcoat Enters The Transfer Portal
Missouri Tiger defensive end and South Carolina native Trajan Jeffcoat has entered the transfer portal.
Gamecocks Make James Madison II's Top Ten
South Carolina has survived the latest cut for a national-level wide receiver prospect in James Madison II.
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
Elijah Caldwell Has Tools To Be A Dangerous All-Around Receiver
In-state prospect and South Carolina football target Elijah Caldwell has the skill set to create explosive plays at the collegiate level in diverse ways.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said About Tennessee’s Blowout Win Over South Carolina
Tennessee basketball jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the opening minutes of its matchup at South Carolina Saturday afternoon. That was the competitive part of the game. The Vols bullied and belittled South Carolina, 85-42, at Colonial Life Arena to improve to 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2018-19.
Gamecocks Survive A Scare In Starkville
Led by Aliyah Boston's double-double performance, South Carolina's women's basketball team managed to hang on and defeat Mississippi State.
What Lamont Paris Said After Blowout Loss To Tennessee
South Carolina's head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about the Gamecocks' historic loss to Tennessee.
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision
On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
WLTX.com
Dutch Fork running back earns Gatorade award
IRMO, S.C. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Doubles Up South Carolina In Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zakai Zeigler sighed and shrugged his shoulders as Tennessee assistant coaches told him not to pick up full court against South Carolina guards. The Vols were on the court with 10:33 to play in the second half, waiting for South Carolina to join them after the media timeout and the assistant coaches instructions were the most adversity he faced all afternoon.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
The evolution of coon hunting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
President Biden signs 'Sami's Law,' named after USC student, into effect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the more than two dozen bills President Joe Biden signed into law on January 5 was H.R. 1082, or "Sami's Law," named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Sami's Law would require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a biennial...
USC Gamecock
Theta Delta Chi fraternity suspended, 4 other fraternities placed on conduct probation
After investigations into organizational conduct violations, USC suspended the Theta Delta Chi fraternity chapter for hazing violations on Nov. 4, 2022, until at least Nov. 4, 2026. Four other fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order and Phi Kappa Sigma — were placed under conduct probation...
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
WIS-TV
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
WLTX.com
SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
