ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay

Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
CNN

Has inflation finally peaked?

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
News 8 WROC

Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’

President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation. The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically […]
Reuters

Dollar at 7-month low vs euro on slower Fed rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday slid to a seven-month low against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while riskier currencies benefited from China reopening its borders.
Reuters

Fed's 'inclusive' jobs promise hits inflation control reality

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aiming to fortify broad labor market gains among U.S. minority groups over the previous decade, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in 2020 engineered a historic promise to try to maintain that progress by giving "broad-based and inclusive" employment a status equal if not superior to the central bank's pledge of low inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy