RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO