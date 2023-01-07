Read full article on original website
JR
2d ago
Great job law enforcement tough situation-A reasonable solution is setting up a modern tent type 30 day rehab program for habitual homeless addicts offering a chance to change their cycle of living for a start🧐
MATTER D.
2d ago
They're no longer "Homeless " They're "Unhoused "?..RPD better help them clean up and move to another location so they can turn it too into a Homeless Encampment!
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police warn homeless campers of rising waters
REDDING, Calif. - Some homeless people in Redding were warned of rising waters at the Olney Creek Bridge Monday morning. The Redding Police Department said the public works liaison and community work program teamed up to warn homeless people about the rising waters under the Highway 273 bridges over Olney Creek and Clear Creek.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man driving stolen truck near Cypress Avenue
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department took a man into custody on Saturday after he was found driving around in a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, was seen driving in the area of Cypress Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers woke up without power in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — This morning on Jan. 8, four outages were reported in South Redding that left at least 800 Redding customers in the dark,. Three outages affected at least 250 customers while one outage affected at least 51 customers, according to the City of Redding Electric Utility (REU).
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
actionnewsnow.com
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
krcrtv.com
1 man sent to hospital after a fire broke out in an office near downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Early Thursday morning, one man was sent to the hospital with severe burns following a fire that sparked in an office near downtown Redding. According to SHASCOM, Redding Fire Department (RFD) received a report of a structure fire at the intersection of Oregon Street and Shasta Street at 5:47 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
Mount Shasta Herald
What all this rain means for Redding businesses
Start with air blasts that set wind chimes jangling, add overnight temperatures cold enough to briefly coat car windshields with frost and bring on nearly three straight weeks of rain.The drenching that's soaked Northern California during the past few weeks has dampened enthusiasm for some local attractions. The weather front...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Another Key Employee Banished from Shasta County Position: ‘I was never accused of anything’
Editor’s note: Please join me in an enthusiastic welcome of journalist George Winship, and his first story on A News Cafe. Even casual observers of Shasta County government are increasingly alarmed by the number of key administrators and analysts vacating their positions of employment and leaving their respective departments without strong and proven leaders.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
actionnewsnow.com
Boil water notice for Shasta County Service Area #3
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:40 P.M. UPDATE - County Officials at the Department of Public Works issued a boil water notice due to County Service Area #3 at Castella being out of water. In conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and the Division of Drinking Water, county officials...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Redding man missing since New Year's Eve
REDDING, Calif. — Have you seen me?. A 27-year-old Redding man has been missing for about a week. According to family, Trevor Gill was last contacted on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, and remains missing. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Redding Police...
KDRV
Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer
WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
