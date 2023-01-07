Read full article on original website
Parts of Trindad to remain without power for up to two weeks
TRINIDAD, Calif. — As Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews race to restore power throughout Humboldt County, one Northern Humboldt community has resorted to other means of survival after receiving notice that their power will not be restored for up to two weeks. County officials and organizations, including...
Woman's body discovered inside recycling truck in Samoa
SAMOA, Calif. — A body was discovered yesterday inside a recycling truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center. According to the Eureka Police Department, on Friday at about 10:45 a.m., they were notified that a deceased woman was found amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck.
Small quake rattles Humboldt Hill area
HUMBOLDT HILL, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck the Humboldt Hill area on Jan. 6. According to the USGS, the quake was initially reported as a 3.5 magnitude quake before being downgraded. The epicenter was approximately located near highway 101 near Tompkins Hill Road, just north of College of the Redwoods.
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
Rio Dell students to return to class Tuesday after quake closures
RIO DELL, Calif. — After missing multiple days of instruction since the earthquake, students in Rio Dell will soon be able to return to class. According to the Humboldt County Office of Education, the Rio Dell School District will hold an in-service day on Monday so staff can prepare to get students back into the classroom by Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20
View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
