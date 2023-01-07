Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors and reports, Netflix launched its ad-supported tier in November 2022 in selected countries. The ad-supported plan is $3 cheaper than the ad-free Basic plan but is limited to streaming on one device at a maximum resolution of 720p. There's no support for offline downloads, and viewers are served up to 4-5 minutes of ads every hour. Given the limitations, you'd think Netflix's ad tier might not have found many takers. But that's not the case, and the company says it is "pleased with the growth" it is seeing with its cheapest plan.

8 HOURS AGO