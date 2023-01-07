Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
CNET
Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
Phone Arena
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs
As of December of last year, Roku remains the biggest streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico — at least in terms of streaming hours. What's even more impressive, however, is having 70 million active users on a global level – up from 60.1 million in Q4 of 2021.
technewstoday.com
What is Streaming TV? How Does It Work
Streaming TV lets you watch your favorite shows or web series over the Internet. Most smart TVs have built-in streaming apps like Netflix to help you stream your favorite content. But, if you are into watching more diversified content you may need a separate streaming service or a dedicated device.
Netflix is pleased with the growth of its ad-supported tier despite slow start
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors and reports, Netflix launched its ad-supported tier in November 2022 in selected countries. The ad-supported plan is $3 cheaper than the ad-free Basic plan but is limited to streaming on one device at a maximum resolution of 720p. There's no support for offline downloads, and viewers are served up to 4-5 minutes of ads every hour. Given the limitations, you'd think Netflix's ad tier might not have found many takers. But that's not the case, and the company says it is "pleased with the growth" it is seeing with its cheapest plan.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Amazon Might Make a Major Change to a Key Service
Amazon executives are left pondering a serious question now that they broadcast the NFL's Thursday Night Football package. Amazon has its slice of the NFL pie, but is that slice big enough for the company to launch a standalone sports broadcasting network?. Last week, a snoozer between the Jacksonville Jaguars...
technewstoday.com
How to Pair Firestick Remote to TV Volume
While using Fire TV sticks, it becomes a nuisance to keep switching between two remotes. But with the HDMI CEC enabled, you can control basic functions like the volume or power of your TV with just one remote. During the initial setup, Firestick provides an option to pair the remote...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
nexttv.com
Virtual Gouge? FuboTV Ups Monthly Prices By as Much as $19 with Cross-Tier Increases, Enhanced RSN Fees
With $5 monthly fee increase and addition of Bally Sports channels, some subscribers will pay as much as $108 a month for the virtual MVPD. If you need further reminders that we're long past the days of the $35-a-month skinny-bundled vMVPD, look no further than FuboTV's latest price reconfiguration. FuboTV...
TechCrunch
Sling TV rolls out user profiles, promises faster pace of innovation in 2023
Over the past several months, it’s also expanded its newer direct-to-consumer subscription integrations with the addition of discovery+, which joins 50 other services now available through Sling. And it’s made a Sports Scores feature available across Roku, Fire TV and Android TV devices. Sports Scores has been rolling...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
NASDAQ
Roku (ROKU) Records More Than 70 Million Active Accounts Globally
Roku ROKU recently reported that the number of its global active accounts has surpassed 70 million as of January 2023 and created a milestone for the company. The streaming hours for the full year 2022 were recorded at 87.4 billion, which was 19% up year over year. This helps Roku retain its number-one position in streaming platforms in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Collider
Roku Surpasses 70 Million Users Globally
It looks like Roku has started the new year off on the right foot. The company has just announced that it has surpassed 70 million active accounts globally, a big milestone for the company. The company has also racked up its highest streaming hours as more users switch over to streaming.
knowtechie.com
Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming platform
Amazon’s Prime Video has overtaken Netflix as the top streaming platform in the United States for the first time. Parks Associates just released its latest list of the top streaming platforms of 2022, and the results might be a bit surprising. For the first time in the history of...
itechpost.com
An In-Depth Guide to Streaming Media Types
In the digital age, streaming media is everywhere. These days, it's hard to find a website or online platform that doesn't offer some form of streaming service. But what exactly is streaming media? What types of streaming services are available? And why should you care?. This post will answer those...
technewstoday.com
How to Watch Live Sports on Roku
If you are into sports, Roku TVs and streaming sticks have extensive lists of sports channels in their store. You can add channels like ESPN, CBS sports, UFC and enjoy the live broadcasts. Although most of them are free channels, some needs paid subscription. Besides, live streaming channels such as...
NASDAQ
Roku Hits 70 Million Users, but It's Not All Good News
Couch-tethered streamers continue flocking to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to guide them through their viewing sessions. Roku announced on Thursday that it has topped 70 million active accounts. It's a big round number for the company behind the country's most popular video streaming operating system for TVs, commanding nearly double the...
