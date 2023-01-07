The world feels a little safer knowing that we have Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at the top of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. It's been No. 1 since it was released in late December, and it feels like it will be No. 1 until dads find a new show to watch. And because Prime Video has a light month in January, it could be No. 1 for a long time. There isn't a lot of movement on the list, with Three Pines in second and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge in third for the second day in a row. Things could change this weekend when the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig, starring Game of Thrones' Iain Glen and Line of Duty's Martin Compston, premieres Friday.

