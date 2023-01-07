Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Jan. 9 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 9 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
The Suburban Times
Hidden Heroes 2023 kick off
City of Lakewood announcement. Beginning Jan. 17, 2023 the city of Lakewood will kick off its 2023 Hidden Heroes campaign as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. recognition and celebration of February as Black History Month. Each week the city will email a newsletter that highlights local, national and...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
The Suburban Times
MultiCare Sound to Narrows set for June 10
Tacoma’s beloved Sound to Narrows event returns for its 51st year. Sound to Narrows offers something for everyone, from the state’s oldest 12K run for all ages to a 20-yard diaper dash for kids. Early bird registration for the month of January starts at $35 for adults and...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 6 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 6 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos Watson Appointed to National Public Power Council
Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos Watson has been named to a one-year term as an at-large member on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government and advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Police Week in Review, January 6, 2023
Here’s a summary of some of the most notable incidents your Lynnwood Police Officers responded to in the week or so leading up to Friday, January 6th, 2022 as well as some LPD news. This Week in Review is brought to you by Maren McKay, Public Affairs & Communications Manager for the Lynnwood Police Department:
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
thurstontalk.com
SW Washington Food Hub Cooperative Offers Multi-Farm Produce Box Program
Eating healthfully and locally may be one of the best, most achievable New Year’s resolutions to check the waistline, support local farms, fight against climate change, and be a part of our region’s culinary community. All this got easier thanks to a group of local growers collaborating to...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 lane reductions in north Everett planned for Monday night, Jan. 9
Drivers heading through Everett Monday should plan for overnight lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5. Traffic will eventually narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as crews move into the final phase of repairing the damaged 12th Street bridge. Northbound lane...
thejoltnews.com
Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market
Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
The Suburban Times
Karshner Museum hosting ‘Ahead of the Curve: Trailblazing Women of Washington’
Submitted by Lynda Belt, Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts. The Karshner Museum’s exhibit “Ahead of the Curve: Trailblazing Women in Washington”, from the Secretary of Washington Legacy Washington will be closing soon. Don’t miss the stories of over 25 women who have been changemakers, trailblazers and leaders in their fields in Washington from getting women the vote to current leaders in science, education and the environment.
auburn-reporter.com
Living up to our economic potential in Federal Way
How do we build prosperity in the Federal Way region? It’s a question business owners ask themselves as they review the bottom line and consider growth opportunities for their companies. Opinions on what moves us forward are as diverse as our businesses; however, mutual experiences can define shared challenges...
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
