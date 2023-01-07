ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Jan. 9 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 9 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Hidden Heroes 2023 kick off

City of Lakewood announcement. Beginning Jan. 17, 2023 the city of Lakewood will kick off its 2023 Hidden Heroes campaign as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. recognition and celebration of February as Black History Month. Each week the city will email a newsletter that highlights local, national and...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

MultiCare Sound to Narrows set for June 10

Tacoma’s beloved Sound to Narrows event returns for its 51st year. Sound to Narrows offers something for everyone, from the state’s oldest 12K run for all ages to a 20-yard diaper dash for kids. Early bird registration for the month of January starts at $35 for adults and...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator January 6 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 6 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos Watson Appointed to National Public Power Council

Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos Watson has been named to a one-year term as an at-large member on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government and advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Police Week in Review, January 6, 2023

Here’s a summary of some of the most notable incidents your Lynnwood Police Officers responded to in the week or so leading up to Friday, January 6th, 2022 as well as some LPD news. This Week in Review is brought to you by Maren McKay, Public Affairs & Communications Manager for the Lynnwood Police Department:
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 lane reductions in north Everett planned for Monday night, Jan. 9

Drivers heading through Everett Monday should plan for overnight lane reductions on northbound Interstate 5. Traffic will eventually narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, as crews move into the final phase of repairing the damaged 12th Street bridge. Northbound lane...
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market

Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Karshner Museum hosting ‘Ahead of the Curve: Trailblazing Women of Washington’

Submitted by Lynda Belt, Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts. The Karshner Museum’s exhibit “Ahead of the Curve: Trailblazing Women in Washington”, from the Secretary of Washington Legacy Washington will be closing soon. Don’t miss the stories of over 25 women who have been changemakers, trailblazers and leaders in their fields in Washington from getting women the vote to current leaders in science, education and the environment.
PUYALLUP, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Living up to our economic potential in Federal Way

How do we build prosperity in the Federal Way region? It’s a question business owners ask themselves as they review the bottom line and consider growth opportunities for their companies. Opinions on what moves us forward are as diverse as our businesses; however, mutual experiences can define shared challenges...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy