Cohasset, MA

Search continues for Massachusetts mom last seen New Year's Day

By Ashley Shook, Jeremy Tanner
 3 days ago

COHASSET, Mass. ( WWLP ) — Massachusetts police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

According to the Cohasset Police Department, 39 year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Cohasset lies roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Friends say she’s a wife and a mother to three young boys.

Friends of Walshe said she was supposed to catch a flight Sunday from Boston Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C., where she works, according to WBTS. A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Walshe states that she works for Tishman Speyer.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley confirmed during a news conference Friday morning that she did not board a flight from Logan Airport.

Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators

“At this point it’s a missing person investigation, we’re just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely,” Quigley said. “We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Quigley said she was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband and her Washington, D.C. employer. She left her home Sunday at around 4 a.m. Quigley added that police were investigating reports that she got into a rideshare vehicle but couldn’t confirm that she did.

Quigley said it was reported that Ana had her luggage with her, but her cellphone has been off since the first of the year. Police couldn’t find any evidence that her debit, or credit cards have been used.

“Life is challenging sometimes, you know, she has three small kids, the oldest being six and the youngest being two,” Quigley said. “The holidays, working out of state, sometimes life gets chaotic so it may be a case where she just needed a break. If that’s the case, we just need a call from her or someone that’s talked to her.”

A K-9 unit searched the area of Ana’s home in Cohasset and showed no signs of her. Authorities searched her D.C. townhome and verified that her vehicle, which is normally used in D.C., is still there.

Walshe is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. Police say it is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at (781) 383-1055 extension 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com .

