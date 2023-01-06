Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $124.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 916,950,000 to 920,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (Symbol: BRK.B) is up about 0.3%, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) is down about 0.2%, and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:

7 HOURS AGO